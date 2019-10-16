Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George McKiever Floyd Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Agnes and Tim Babb 808 Burwell Lane Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Burial Following Services First Presbyterian Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

George McKiever Floyd, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for George McKiever Floyd, Sr., 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church, with burial following in the churchyard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of Agnes and Tim Babb, 808 Burwell Lane, Columbia, SC. Mr. Floyd died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Darlington, SC, he was a son of the late Charles and Estelle Floyd. He attended the University of South Carolina where he received a baseball scholarship offer but chose to serve in the US Navy during WWII. He later returned to the University of South Carolina and joined the Gamecock cheerleading squad. After graduating, he served as District Manager for NCR for 40 years and later became Executive Director of Carolina Continental Insurance Company. He was a member of Richland Sertoma Club, the University of South Carolina Lettermen's Association, the Camellia Ball, and Forest Lake Club. A member of First Presbyterian Church, he served as Elder Emeritus, drew many people to the Lord through his leadership in the Inquirers class and Sunday school teaching, and was Sunday School Superintendent. In his latter years, he drew great enjoyment from sitting outside on his bench and visiting with special neighbors who affectionately began calling him the "Mayor of Lockewood Lane". A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Agnes Babb (Tim), Adair Keenan, George Floyd, Jr. (Betty), all of Columbia, and Della Sumerel (Bill) of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Mimi and Marshall Keenan, Will, Molly, and Lane Sumerel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Molly Marshall Floyd, and his son-in-law, Chris Keenan. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

George McKiever Floyd, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for George McKiever Floyd, Sr., 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church, with burial following in the churchyard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of Agnes and Tim Babb, 808 Burwell Lane, Columbia, SC. Mr. Floyd died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Darlington, SC, he was a son of the late Charles and Estelle Floyd. He attended the University of South Carolina where he received a baseball scholarship offer but chose to serve in the US Navy during WWII. He later returned to the University of South Carolina and joined the Gamecock cheerleading squad. After graduating, he served as District Manager for NCR for 40 years and later became Executive Director of Carolina Continental Insurance Company. He was a member of Richland Sertoma Club, the University of South Carolina Lettermen's Association, the Camellia Ball, and Forest Lake Club. A member of First Presbyterian Church, he served as Elder Emeritus, drew many people to the Lord through his leadership in the Inquirers class and Sunday school teaching, and was Sunday School Superintendent. In his latter years, he drew great enjoyment from sitting outside on his bench and visiting with special neighbors who affectionately began calling him the "Mayor of Lockewood Lane". A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Agnes Babb (Tim), Adair Keenan, George Floyd, Jr. (Betty), all of Columbia, and Della Sumerel (Bill) of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Mimi and Marshall Keenan, Will, Molly, and Lane Sumerel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Molly Marshall Floyd, and his son-in-law, Chris Keenan. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close