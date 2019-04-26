Deacon George Nixon Jr. EASTOVER - Deacon George Nixon Jr. was born August 6, 1945 in Eastover SC to the late George Nixon Sr. and Mrs. Fannie Mae Nixon. His Union with Eliza Nixon created four beautiful daughters. Deacon George Nixon accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. He graduated from Webber High School with Honors and Benedict College Magna cum laude with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He officially retired from two companies: Sunbeam Bread Company and Union Camp Paper Mill. George Nixon Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: Wife of 50 years, Eliza Nixon, four daughters Linda Diane King-Hall, Gwendolyn Nixon-Geiger, Earlene (John) Nixon-Gallman, and Darlene (Tyrie) Giden; nine siblings Janie Mae Washington, Shirley Ann Robinson, Joe (Rosa) Garner, David (Verdell) Nixon, Tommy (Loretta) Nixon, Janet Simon, Dr. Deloris (Dr. Alonzo) Ward, Ronald Nixon, and Patrick Nixon; nine grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and many other loving relatives. The homegoing service for Mr. Nixon will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:00 PM at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 752 Old Congaree Run, Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019