Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Nixon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Deacon George Nixon Jr. EASTOVER - Deacon George Nixon Jr. was born August 6, 1945 in Eastover SC to the late George Nixon Sr. and Mrs. Fannie Mae Nixon. His Union with Eliza Nixon created four beautiful daughters. Deacon George Nixon accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. He graduated from Webber High School with Honors and Benedict College Magna cum laude with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He officially retired from two companies: Sunbeam Bread Company and Union Camp Paper Mill. George Nixon Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: Wife of 50 years, Eliza Nixon, four daughters Linda Diane King-Hall, Gwendolyn Nixon-Geiger, Earlene (John) Nixon-Gallman, and Darlene (Tyrie) Giden; nine siblings Janie Mae Washington, Shirley Ann Robinson, Joe (Rosa) Garner, David (Verdell) Nixon, Tommy (Loretta) Nixon, Janet Simon, Dr. Deloris (Dr. Alonzo) Ward, Ronald Nixon, and Patrick Nixon; nine grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and many other loving relatives. The homegoing service for Mr. Nixon will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:00 PM at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 752 Old Congaree Run, Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Deacon George Nixon Jr. EASTOVER - Deacon George Nixon Jr. was born August 6, 1945 in Eastover SC to the late George Nixon Sr. and Mrs. Fannie Mae Nixon. His Union with Eliza Nixon created four beautiful daughters. Deacon George Nixon accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. He graduated from Webber High School with Honors and Benedict College Magna cum laude with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He officially retired from two companies: Sunbeam Bread Company and Union Camp Paper Mill. George Nixon Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: Wife of 50 years, Eliza Nixon, four daughters Linda Diane King-Hall, Gwendolyn Nixon-Geiger, Earlene (John) Nixon-Gallman, and Darlene (Tyrie) Giden; nine siblings Janie Mae Washington, Shirley Ann Robinson, Joe (Rosa) Garner, David (Verdell) Nixon, Tommy (Loretta) Nixon, Janet Simon, Dr. Deloris (Dr. Alonzo) Ward, Ronald Nixon, and Patrick Nixon; nine grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and many other loving relatives. The homegoing service for Mr. Nixon will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:00 PM at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 752 Old Congaree Run, Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close