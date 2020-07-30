George McLaurin Phillips, Sr. COLUMBIA - George McLaurin Phillips, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Mr. George was born on February 14, 1936, in Columbia, SC. He was a son of the late Zeb Vance Phillips and the late Sara Ella McLaurin Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a United States Navy veteran and a University of South Carolina "Gamecocks" fan. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene R. Phillips and James D. Phillips, and half-brothers, Harry L. Bishop and Jiles (J.T.) Bishop. Survivors include his son, George M. Phillips, Jr. (Polly Fanning-Phillips) of Columbia; grandsons, Graham Phillips and Reagan Phillips of Columbia, and Kyle Phillips (Luba) of Canton, MI; great-granddaughter, Elodie Phillips of MI; nephew, Terry Phillips of FL; nieces, Debbie Reddish of GA and Kristina Phillips of FL and best friend, Tommy Lancaster of Columbia. Thanks to Prisma Health's inpatient hospice staff for taking special care of Mr. George in his last days. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home, Hartsville, S.C. is assisting the family with arrangements.



