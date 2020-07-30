Dr. George B. Richardson FLORENCE - George Butler Richardson, DDS, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 102. He was born in Loris, South Carolina, a son of the late Dr. Huger and Margaret Butler Richardson. He graduated from Bailey Military Academy in Greenwood, SC, in 1936; from Wofford College in 1940; and from dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in 1943. Following the U.S. entering World War II, the military took over colleges and Dr. Richardson, having participated in ROTC while at Wofford, was drafted into the Army as a first class private. He served in the Army, shipping out to Normandy to an assignment with the 168th General Hospital. He boarded the Queen Elizabeth for the journey overseas. On this long trip, he enjoyed playing bridge, and even found himself at a table beside Winston Churchill on the voyage to Europe. As one of nine dentists, he treated soldiers and prisoners of war with the 168th General Hospital in Normandy, and eventually, in Metz, France, until the war ended. Upon his discharge from service as a captain in July 1946, he returned to the states where he began his private dental practice in Florence. It was here he met Elinor Tyler, whom he married on December 27, 1947. Dr. Richardson retired from dentistry in 2012 after 65 years of practice at the young age of 94. At the time, he was the oldest practicing dentist in the state of South Carolina. Dr. Richardson was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence and served on the Board of Thornwell Home for Children. He participated in the South Carolina Civilian Rifle Team in 1935 and 1936 and led his team to national competition. His love for sport and competition led to a life-long pursuit of golf and bridge. In his eighties and nineties, he frequently shot his age or better. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Elinor Tyler Richardson; a son, George Tyler Richardson; and a brother, Dr. John James "Jack" Richardson. He is survived by two sons, Dr. James Huger Richardson and his wife, Kathy Houser Richardson, of Columbia, and Kenneth Tyler Richardson of Florence; three grandchildren, Emily Louise Richardson and Whitney Ann Richardson, both of New York City, and George Clark Richardson of Columbia; two nieces, Jody R. (Dr. Murrell) Smith of Sumter, SC, and Martha Anne DeBerry of Florence; and a nephew, Dr. James A. (Dr. Wendy) Richardson of Florence; and their families. Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a private committal service at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children at thornwell.org/donate;
or to Wofford College, c/o Wofford College Office of Advancement, 429 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.