George "Gee" Sample, Jr. SALUDA - George Alfred Sample, Jr.,62, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence. George (known to many in Saluda as 'Gee') isthe son of George Alfred Sample, Sr.andthe lateMalovene Benton Sample. Born in Richland County March 28, 1956,he moved to Saluda in 1965, graduating from Saluda High School in 1974. George graduated from USC in 1982 and moved awayfor many years. Returning to Saluda in 1991, George was aPharmacy Technician with Peoples Drug, subsequently workingwith durable medical equipment and retail at Long's of Saluda. Georgewas a memberof Saluda Presbyterian Church where he also served as a deacon. Surviving are his wife of 30years,Barbara Ann Nichols Sample; hisdaughter and son-in-lawShanna and ClaytonProctor (Saluda); daughterDr. Shelby K. Sample (Tampa, Fl);sons, Connor George Sample and Jackson Frederick Sample (Saluda); father, George A. Sample, Sr. (Saluda);sister and brother-in-law,Mary and RickGarza (Lexington, SC);three grandchildren, Caroline, Heidi,and BridgetProctor. Mr. Sample was preceded in death by his mother MalSample andbrotherDr. Wallace (Wally) N. Evans, II. A memorialservice will be held at2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019at Saluda Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jana Creighton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holland Cancer Center at MUSC ( www.hollingscancercenter.org ), SPCA ( www.gwdhumanesociety.org ), orSaluda Presbyterian Church, 103 W. Highland St., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019

