George Sample, Sr. SALUDA - Born in Saluda on October 13, 1928, George Alfred Sample, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy in 1952, George married Mal Benton Evans, the love of his life in June 1953. He worked as a pharmacist in Columbia until 1964, then returned to Saluda as a partner in Peoples Drug Company. His love of people and pharmacy was evident throughout his sixty years of service to his community. Selling his pharmacy in 2012, George (or Doctor George as many called him) continued to work part-time until his retirement in 2013. Always outgoing, George had a variety of interests. He and his beloved wife were avid bridge players; but he and his male friends were even more dedicated to the weekly Hearts games. Throughout his life, George was a member of several community service associations, including the Travis Masonic Lodge AFM 241 and USC Alumni Association. He loved gardening (especially tomatoes, corn, and collards) and shared them with family and friends. Making blackberry jelly and peach or fig preserves was his specialty in the kitchen. He was known throughout Saluda as a lover of dogs and seen regularly riding his Dalmatians around town in the back of his truck. George was an active and devoted member of Saluda Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon and a member of the choir. Always aware of his many blessings, George started a scholarship at USC College of Pharmacy which has benefited many students with financial support. In addition, he was a staunch supporter for the Boys Farm in Newberry. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Rick Garza (Lexington, SC); six grandchildren, Kimberly G. (Warren) Byrd (Rock Hill); Shanna L. (Clayton) Proctor (Saluda); Wallace "Nick" Evans (Apex, NC); Dr. Shelby K. Sample (Clearwater, FL); Connor G. and Jackson F. Sample (Saluda); three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Heidi and Bridget Proctor; nephew Thomas (Connie) Sample (Saluda); nieces Neal (Dennis) Richardson (Goose Creek) and Charlene Ahearn (Atlanta, GA). Preceding him in death are his parents Samuel S. and Fannie Mae Gardner Sample; his devoted wife Mal, his sons Dr. Wally Evans and George Sample, Jr., two brothers and three sisters. The family is eternally grateful to everyone at Saluda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate and skilled care. The family also thanks Dr. Bill Sawyer for the quality of care he provided and for the continued moral support he gives us. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Saluda Presbyterian Church, Sunday, October 13, 3:00pm with visitation in the church Fellowship Hall at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saluda Presbyterian Church, 103 West Highland Avenue, Saluda, SC 29138 or Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC. 29108. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

