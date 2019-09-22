George Jonathan "Jon" Seay COLUMBIA - George Jonathan "Jon" Seay, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Asheville, NC on January 31, 1947, he was a son of the late Morris Seay and Eileen Maney Seay. Jon lived life to the fullest and would do anything for anyone in need. He loved going to the beach, but most importantly, he loved his family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Kristin Seay; son, Jonathan Seay (Peggy) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Conner and Addison Seay; and his brother, Tim Seay of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mike Seay. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Pets Inc., 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 22, 2019