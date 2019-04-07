George Thomas Shaw COLUMBIA Mr. George Thomas Shaw passed away on March 6, 2019. Mr. Shaw served his country honorably in the US Coast Guard for four years. Mr. Shaw has no identifiable family and has gone unclaimed. The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program will hold a funeral service, with military honors, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Homeless Veterans Burial Program is inviting the community to attend the funeral services for Mr. George Thomas Shaw to serve as his family and to help provide an honorable farewell. A funeral procession will start at 10:15 a.m. leaving from Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Funeral escorts will be provided by the Patriot Guard Riders and the Richland County Sheriff's Office. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Shaw.
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
(803) 732-2211
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019