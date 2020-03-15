Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Thomas "Tom" Turnipseed. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

George Thomas "Tom" Turnipseed COLUMBIA - Former South Carolina State Senator, civil rights leader and social activist, Tom Turnipseed, died of chronic respiratory failure on March 6, 2020. Born in Mobile, Alabama, he was the son of the late Ruby Bell and George Franklin Turnipseed. Tom attended Lees-McRae College on a football scholarship and then went on to receive his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he met his wife Judy. Married in 1963, Tom and Judy moved to Columbia in 1971, where Tom practiced law for over 45 years. He dedicated his practice to representing everyday people and was President of The South Carolina Trial Lawyers Association (1991-1992). Tom had a long history of involvement in state politics. He and his brother, David, were the first brothers to serve simultaneously in the State Senate (1976-1980). A central arc of Tom's life was that of a "reformed racist", having transformed himself from a young man who was the Executive Director of Governor George Wallace's presidential campaign to a passionate activist for social justice up to his final days. He spent his life dedicated to the causes of global peace, environmental protection, consumer rights, mental health, and racial justice and equality. In the 1970s, Tom helped lead a successful campaign that reformed electrical rate practices that discriminated against low income ratepayers and changed the method of selection of the regulatory agency, The Public Service Commission. A member of the board of the Mental Health Association of SC, Tom spoke openly about his depression as a high school and college student. He was the founding chairman of the Citizens Local Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and was a life member of the NAACP. Tom was co-counsel for the Macedonia Baptist Church in Clarendon County, SC in their case against the Ku Klux Klan for burning their church in 1997, in which they won a $37,000,000 verdict. In 1998, Tom received the Holmes Weatherly Award, the Unitarian Universalist Association's highest honor for the pursuit of social justice. Tom hosted " The Seed Show" on the radio that provided a forum for discussing diverse issues. He has spoken and written on political and human rights and has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and many other national publications. Tom's political papers and memorabilia will be housed in the South Carolina Political Collections, The University of South Carolina (Thomas Cooper Library). In the later stages of his life, Tom dedicated himself to the issue of homelessness. He was a board member of Homeless Helping Homeless and supported Silent Voices, a talent showcase for homeless artists. For 17 years, as part of Food Not Bombs, Tom and Judy shared food with hungry and homeless people every Sunday in Finlay Park and considered it the most meaningful part of their week. Tom loved growing vegetables, being in nature, singing in various groups, and spending time with his family, especially in Edisto. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judy Turnipseed; son, Jeff Turnipseed (Cyndy) and daughter, Jeny Mathis (Gil); grandchildren, Madeline, Davis, Sam and Elliot, and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Turnipseed (Roxanne) and David Turnipseed (Cindy). Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205; Transitions Homeless Center, 2025 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Homeless Helping Homeless, PO Box 8611 Columbia, SC 29202; or Food Not Bombs, 1700 Omarest Dr Columbia, SC 29210. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. We thank everyone at Laurel Crest Retirement Community and Lighthouse Hospice Group who took such good care of Tom during his final days. Online register at

