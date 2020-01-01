George W. "Billy" Barfield, Jr. COLUMBIA George W. "Billy" Barfield, Jr., 63, of Columbia, died Friday, December 28, 2019 at his home. Billy was born on September 9, 1956, in Columbia, SC, to the late George W. "Bill" and Joan Barfield. Billy attended Eau Claire High School and earned a degree. He spent some time as a Lexington City Policeman before leaving to open a trucking business, with his friend and partner, Tommy Sharpe. He worked as a trucker for the remainder of his career, until recently retiring. Billy could fix just about anything and was renowned for finding solutions outside the box. He spent many years riding and driving his 4 mules. He loved gardening, tractor work, riding his 4-wheeler and walking his dog on his property. He was a huge dog lover and had many beloved pets. Throughout his life, dogs were always naturally attracted to him and he loved all types, but especially black labs. He leaves behind his adored 3-year-old black lab, Kate. He was a simple compassionate man that would find a way to help anyone in need. He will be so, so missed. He is survived by his sister, Beth Tankersley (Jerry); his adored nieces and nephews, Andrew Tankersley (Ally), Ashleigh Speaks (Will), and Larry Tankersley (Pennie); as well as grand nieces and nephews, Amanda, Madison, Rhys, Gauge, Emily and Colton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nicky Barfield. The service for Mr. Barfield will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, January 4th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home until 1 o'clock. Memorials may be made the Pet . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 1, 2020