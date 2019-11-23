|
|
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
George W. Brady, Jr. COLUMBIA A Mass of Christian Burial for George W. Brady, Jr., 70, of Columbia, will be celebrated by Monsignor Richard Harris at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3700 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Burial, with US Air Force honors, will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia. A Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, followed by visitation from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM. George Brady Jr., passed away November 21, 2019. Born on Terceira Island in the Azores to the late George W. Brady, Sr., and Genevieve Campbell Brady, George spent most of his childhood in the Panama Canal Zone. After graduating high school in Panama, he served his country honorably in the US Air Force at a number of duty stations. George was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a loving son and brother, doting uncle and great-uncle who will be missed by his loving family, to whom he was a blessing. George is survived by his beloved sister, Mary Jean Huhn (Coney); brothers, Richard "Rick" Brady and William "Bill" Brady, all of Columbia; nephews and nieces, Charles Barranco (Beth), Ginger Bullard, Michele Tanner (Robert), Ryan Brady (Theresa), Billy Brady (Ellen), Bonney Turner (Chris), Bobby Brady (Ariel); great nieces and nephews, Ashley, Amber and Anna Tanner, Thomas and William Bullard, Jack Brady, and Lily Turner; and best friend, Robin Higginbotham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or to the . Friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019
