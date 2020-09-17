George Wayne Howdyshell GASTON - George Wayne Howdyshell, 42, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Staunton, Virginia on May 5, 1978, he was the son of Sherry Dawn Sharpe and the step-son of the late Everage "Doc" Howell. George was an avid fisherman and a UGA football fan. He was always kind and laid-back, and will be dearly missed by those who knew him. In addition to his mother, George is survived by his brothers, Glenn William Howdyshell, Robert Dale Howdyshell, William Roy Howdyshell, III, Grady Allan Howell, and William Platt; sisters, Dawn Marie Howdyshell and Ruthie Rae Howell; nieces, Everlyn Howell and Alyssa Carrera; and his fiancé, Belinda Mims. A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service. Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
.