George Ronald Wertz, Sr. IRMO - Beloved father, brother and grandfather George Ronald Wertz, Sr. peacefully passed on October 7. Born in 1942 in Greeneville, TN, he was the son of James Luther and Ehrlene Sheely Wertz and husband of Elizabeth Reese Wertz. A US-Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Ronnie was also a longtime director at the SC Department of Transportation and a deeply dedicated member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church; in 1995 he received the SC Lutheran Men in Mission "Distinguished Service Award," and he served on the SC Lutheran Synod Council from 2009 to 2012. A soft-spoken gentleman with a dry sense of humor, a smooth soft shoe, and a passion for golf and crossword puzzles, he's survived by his brother, James Wertz of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Lisa Wertz of Charleston, SC; sons, Greg Wertz of Culver City, CA, and Colie Wertz of Mill Valley, CA; and granddaughter, Viva Wertz of Mill Valley, CA. Ronnie's memorial service and burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425 (please include "Parkinson's George Wertz" in the memo), or you can donate online at https://connect2.musc.edu/neurosciences (select "Parkinson's and Movement Disorders"). Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019