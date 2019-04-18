Georgia Carroll BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Georgia Lou Gray Carroll, 78, of Blackville, SC will be held at two p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Double Pond Baptist Church; burial will be at the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport. The family will receive friends from twelve-thirty p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Survivors include her son, Robert Stoney Carroll of Blackville; daughters, Sindy (Randy) Martin of Aiken, Sherry (Ken) Kinard of Barnwell; grandchildren, Duey Martin, Lily Martin, Jacob Martin, Caleb Martin, Lance Kinard, Addison Carroll and Sugar, her fur-baby and loyal companion. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
|
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019