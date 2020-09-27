Georgia Free Laney
September 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Georgia Free Laney, 90 of Columbia, SC, died at the family home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
She was born on May 10, 1930, and grew up in Bamberg, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Waddell ("E.W.") Laney III and was the daughter of the late Horace LeRoy Free and Esther Dagnall Free.
Georgia was a faithful member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday school class. She enjoyed her many years with The Town and Country Garden Club and her cherished bridge groups.
Georgia's childhood was spent climbing trees, exploring the countryside, and spending time with family and friends in her much-loved hometown of Bamberg. She was particularly close to her beloved baby brother Bubba (Horace Dagnall Free) who predeceased her.
She graduated from Bamberg High School and was class valedictorian. Georgia attended Converse College and received a degree in psychology.
She loved spending time at the lake and the beach. Some her fondest times were beach trips with the extended family to Myrtle Beach and Garden City. Her fondness for the beach started early in life. She spent summers as a child with her aunts helping with the Wee Blew Inn in Myrtle Beach. She was aptly nicknamed "The Princess of the Sea" by her lifelong friends known as the Ya-Yas Lynn Anderson, Gerry Hiers, Ginger McCully, Lillian Bamberg, and Sally Bishop.
Family and friends recall Georgia being the life of the party and lighting up any gathering with her infectious laugh, personality, and twinkle in her eye. She will be remembered as person who was kind and gracious to all.
Georgia is survived by her five children and their spouses, Mary Laney Tatum (John), Elizabeth Laney Peebles (William), Edward W. Laney IV (Josephine), LeRoy Free Laney (Caroline), and Georgia Laney Studnicka (Benedict). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lynn Free Anderson (Swinton); first cousin, Gerry Ray Hiers (James B. "Pedie"); and her dear friend and dance partner, Paul Johnson. Her grandchildren are John May Tatum IV (JennyGray), Christine Dargan Tatum, Katherine Laney Peebles, Margaret Pinckney Laney, Edward Lowndes Laney, William Walker Laney, Katherine Laney Peebles, Elizabeth Dargan Morrison, Edward Baker Morrison, Isabelle Grace Studnicka, and Benedict Richard Studnicka Jr. The grandchildren and others affectionately called her "Mimi."
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Betty Sutton, Taneda McKenzie, Minnie Gamble, Vanessa Wimbush, Lorene Vining, Vivian Elmore, Fran Swinton, and Stephanie Sutton.
A family service will be held at South End Cemetery in Bamberg. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204; or a charity of one's choice
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
