Georgia L. Harmon COLUMBIA - Georgia L. Harmon, 86, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Gaston, she was the daughter of the late Olin and Lilly Fallaw Rikard. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and also enjoyed cooking. She loved her family, pets, and her church family. She is survived by her sons, Harry H. Harmon, Jr. (Alison) and Tim S. Harmon (Connie); grandchildren, Sara Harmon, John C. Creighton (Jen), and Kayleigh Harmon; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 13 siblings. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church; 1959 Woodtrail Drive; Gaston, SC 29053. The family encourages anyone to visit Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel to pay their respects Monday through Wednesday. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery
