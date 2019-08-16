Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Leigh Crick. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Leigh Crick WEST COLUMBIA - It is with deepest sadness that the parents of Georgia Leigh Crick, 27, announce that their beloved daughter has passed away. Georgie's spirit left her body while she slept on Monday, August 12, 2019, following a long and painful illness. All are invited to help honor her inquisitive spirit and exceptional courage on Sunday, August 18th, at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Visitation with Georgie will be held from 2-3 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. Immediately after the service, you are invited to join family for refreshments in the church fellowship hall. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Decatur, Georgia, Georgie was the beloved daughter of Karen E. Addy of West Columbia and Tom Crick of Tucker, Georgia.As a child, Georgie attended The Phoenix School and Claremont Elementary School in Decatur, and The Montessori School of Covington . A graduate of Brookland Cayce High School in Cayce, SC, she was nearing completion of a bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of South Carolina. Much of Georgia's life was spent loving and caring for a quirky procession of stray animals. As a young woman, she loved to travel. Despite recurring bouts of serious illness, Georgie was able to visit about a dozen foreign countries, most recently Northern Ireland, where her parents first met. She was blessed with a strong intellect, an exceptional sense of humor, a dreamy beauty, and a profoundly sensitive spirit. She faced long term health problems with defiant courage. She was a unique and amazing child and she was cherished and deeply loved. She touched the lives of all that she met. Surviving are her parents, her horse, Coco, her cat, Milo, her grandmothers, Theda Addy of West Columbia, and Joyce Crick of London, England; her younger siblings, Joe and Lily Crick of Tucker, Georgia; and many amazing cousins, aunts and uncles in both the U.S. and U.K. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Earl Addy of West Columbia, and Sir Bernard Crick of Edinburgh, Scotland. If would like to honor Georgia's life please make a donation in her name to PAALS - Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services , The Humane Society of the United States , or any campaign or organization working to make universal health care, including mental health care, a legal right in the U.S. Online register at

