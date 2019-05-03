Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Polhemus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia S. Polhemus COLUMBIA - Georgia Polhemus passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 27, 2019 at age 92 at The Waterford in Columbia, SC. Born August 4, 1926 in Schenectady, NY to George and Ada Smith, she earned a BS in education from SUNY Oneonta where she met her first husband, Kendall Southard. She earned her MLS and worked in public school libraries, first NY, and then in AZ where she married William Polhemus. After a move to NJ she continued her career until retirement. Both husbands predeceased her. Upon retirement she and her husband moved to Wilmington, NC where she actively engaged in the Association of University Women, and the Covenant Moravian Church. Moving to Columbia, SC in 2011, she attended Shandon Baptist Church. Georgia was a passionate lifelong learner, bridge player, reader, and community servant. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Fasoldt, Rensselaer, NY, her five children, Karen Meiners, Charlottesville, VA, Joanne Ferster, Columbia, SC, Kendall Southard, E. Syracuse, N.Y, Thomas Southard, San Jose, CA, and Terry Southard, Hackettstown, NJ., 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia, SC, on 6/22. Visitation 9-11am; service to follow. In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred donations to: Nature Conservancy, Smile Train, Samaritan's Purse, or Shandon Baptist Church (missions).

