Georgia Rebecca Butler Scott COLUMBIA - Georgia Rebecca Butler Scott, affectionately known to her grandchildren as "Suki", was a native of Saint Matthews, SC. She was born on August 6, 1920 and transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on February 21, 2019. She was the last of 10 children born to her parents, Margaret "Sweet" Benjamin and George Butler, Sr. She was educated in the segregated, one-room school system found in Calhoun County until the 3rd grade. Her legacy of love spanned decades as her home in the Ward 1 community of Wheeler Hill was often the family house that everyone visited on Sundays for dinner, fellowship and faith. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her legacy of love: her three remaining children, Rosa Belle Joyner, John Henry and Marie; seven Grandchildren-Velvet Scott, Felicia Scott, Minister Donna Joyner, Deacon Chris (Rhonda) Joyner, John Wesley (SunYi) Scott, Zellie Scott, III, and Pastor LaTarsha (Bright) Ampong; nineteen great-grandchildren and twenty-four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and caring friends. The homegoing service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 1800 Germany Street, Columbia, SC with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held today, starting at 2pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

