Georgia Vakos WEST COLUMBIA Georgia Vakos went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020, just 13 days before her 100th birthday. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 15, 1920, to Greek immigrants, the late Peter Rouches, and Antonia Burnazos Rouches. She was the oldest and only girl of six children, with five younger brothers who all predeceased her, despite making them all promise they would not go before her. Georgia graduated Valedictorian in 1938 from Girls' Trade & Technical High School in Milwaukee and went on to have a distinguished career for many years as a legal secretary for U.S. attorneys and then a federal judge in Milwaukee. She met the love of her life, the late Edward Vakos, at a Greek church picnic in Racine, WI, and they were married in February 1947. They had four children, 2 girls, and 2 boys, but one son, Tommy, tragically died shortly after birth. Georgia's family made her immensely proud. She was equally proud of being a Greek-American, passing on the strong Greek culture and traditions (and food) she was raised with. She was a member and actively involved for many years at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Milwaukee and loved attending Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral whenever possible in her later years after moving to Columbia, SC, to be with family. She loved the Lord, reading her Bible, especially Psalm 23, and being around people of all ages. She was known affectionately as The Balloon Lady and Yiayia (Greek for grandmother). Upon moving to SC, she learned balloon art and created balloon animals, hats, ladybug bracelets, and much more to the delight of everyone, especially crying children on airplanes. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Bobby) Bryant and Toni Lynn Vakos of Columbia, SC, and Gregory (Carole) Vakos of Greenville, SC; grandsons, Blaze (Alisha) Bryant, Brady Bryant, Todd Vakos, and Kurt (Lacie) Vakos; step-granddaughter Jennifer (Steve) Halligan of Plymouth MN; great-grandsons, Jonas Bryant and Miles Halligan; sisters-in-law, Shirley Rouches of Vancouver, WA, and Linda Rouches of Surprise, AZ, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren that she loved dearly. She had a special bond and love for goddaughter, Demae DeRocher of Minnetonka, MN. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at National Healthcare Lexington and Caris Hospice for their love and care of "Yiayia" and a big thank you to her roommate Mandy Flanders who became a dear friend and lovingly looked after her. The funeral service for Georgia Vakos will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. The Reverend Father Michael A. Platanis will officiate. A future time and date will be determined for interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com