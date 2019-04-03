Georgianna Truax NORTH CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Georgianna Truax, 92, of North Charleston, SC are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10AM at Grace Alliance Church, 8101 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420. Interned at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170 at 2PM, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS/SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. Visitation on this Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019 from 7-9PM at the Church. She is survived by her children, Prudence Keeney (Robert II) of Goose Creek, Edgar Truax (Linda) of Lexington, SC, Rodger Truax (Darci) of Coupeville, WA, Rebecca Cox (Franklin) of Warrenton, GA and Trula Hicks (Samuel) of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgianna Truax.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019