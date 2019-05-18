Georgie G. Jeffcoat WEST COLUMBIA - Georgie G. Jeffcoat, 88, entered into eternal rest May 16, 2019. She was born July 11, 1930 in Giddy Swamp (Aiken County), SC to the late Grover and Leona Gunter Gantt. Georgie enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting music boxes, and most loved her family. Georgie is survived by a daughter, Linda Moody; son, Michael Jeffcoat (Rachel); 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a few great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Georgie is predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Jeffcoat; one daughter; and grandson; Kevin Michael Jeffcoat. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree St., West Columbia, SC 29170. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Georgie's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305; or . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 18, 2019