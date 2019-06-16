Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgie Norris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgie Whetsell Norris WEST COLUMBIA - Georgie Whetsell Norris, 95, of West Columbia, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1923 to the late George Fairey Whetsell and Marie Elise Swearingen Whetsell. She was a graduate of Columbia High in 1940 and was a member of Congaree Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her caregiver, Alice Tincher; three nieces, Katie Barker (William), Ann Axsonand, Rebecca Hungerpiller; two special friends, Emily Hinkle and Dollie Hallman; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a step son, Glenn Norris. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Congaree Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the care of Ms. Norris. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

