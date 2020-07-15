Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald B. Robinson COLUMBIA Mr. Gerald Bernard Robinson (62) of Columbia, SC, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC, son of Dorothy R. Jefferson and the late Milton Robinson. He was preceded in death by: a brother Maurice Jefferson. Gerald is survived by: his daughter, Austin Robinson (Gary) Moore; sons LeBree (Stacy) Riley and Genesis (Chavonne) Robinson; sisters, Millicent (Mark) Ball and Cassandra (Jermaine) Sims; a brother, Darryl Robinson; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



