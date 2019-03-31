Gerald E. Brasington CHAPIN A graveside service for Gerald E. Brasington, 66, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Mr. Brasington was born September 28, 1952 in Camden, SC, and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was a son of the late Mary A. Branham and Homer E. Brasington, Sr. Mr. Brasington was the owner of Brasington Machine Shop. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Brasington is survived by his wife, Carol Brasington of Chapin; daughters, Tina Warner of Irmo and Becky Burgess of Chapin; son, Dr. Gerald Brasington of Columbia; seven grandchildren; sister, Peggy Martin of West Columbia and brother, Ronnie Brasington of NC. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Brasington.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019