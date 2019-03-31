Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Burkett. View Sign

Gerald R. (Jerry) Burkett LEXINGTON - Dr. Gerald R. (Jerry) Burkett passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, doing what he loved teaching. He was born September 9, 1947 in Aiken, SC to Carl E. and Louise P. Burkett. Dr. Burkett was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, Mars Hill College, Clemson University and Mississippi State University where he earned a Ph.D. in Entomology. Dr. Burkett shared his love of teaching for many years including 31 years at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri. After retiring to SC in 2015, Dr. Burkett taught part time at Midlands Technical College until the time of his death. He had an extensive knowledge and love for plants, nature, and insects of all kinds that he never hesitated to share with others. Surviving are his wife, Mary Toney Burkett; sons Joseph (Jody) and wife Rhonda of Jefferson City, Missouri, Jonathan and wife Mary Lynn of West Columbia; grandchildren Alexi, Kaidyn, Fox and Katie Burkett; brother, Daniel (Dan) Burkett and wife Donna of West Columbia; uncle, Chester Plunkett and wife Tobie of Monetta; and many loved nieces and nephews. Jerry faithfully served for many years in several Baptist Churches as deacon, teacher, on many committees, and more. He had a strong faith in God and his Savior Jesus Christ, and lived faithfully. Dr. Burkett was currently attending St. Andrews Baptist Church. He was loved by students, close friends and family members. He especially loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and special grand-niece, Jessica. Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or a .

609 Northwood Road

Lexington , SC 29071

