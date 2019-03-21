Gerald "Cajun" Joseph Cavallier ELGIN A funeral service for Gerald "Cajun" Joseph Cavallier, 72, will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Faith Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow the service at 1:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Covino and Pastor Hoke Robinson will officiate. Mr. Cavallier passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born on January 30, 1947 in New Orleans, La., he was the son of the late Ulysse Cavallier and Marie Verdun Cavallier. Gerald was a SFC in the US Army and served 2 tours in Vietnam, retiring after 23 years. He was the past president of Star Riders Motorcycle Touring and Riding Group and a member of New Beginnings church. He graduated from Midlands Technical College with an Associates degree in computer technology. Gerald loved to go to church and ride his motorcycle with his friends and family. He was a handyman who could fix anything. He is survived by his wife, Leona Hand Cavallier; children, Gerald Cavallier, Jr. (Leeanne), Chris Cavallier, Sr. (Susan) and Sallie Humphries; grandchildren, Jaimie Wren, James Wren, Heather Cavallier, Kelsey Cavallier and Christopher Cavallier, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Harper Cavallier and Susie Burlet; his beloved dog, Trouble. He was predeceased by his brother, Danny Cavallier. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 21, 2019