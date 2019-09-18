Gerald Dorn GREENWOOD - Gerald W. Dorn, 88 years old, of Greenwood, SC, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hospice House. Mr. Dorn was born in Saluda County, SC, on February 4, 1931 to the late John Furman Dorn and Leila Dell Padgett Dorn. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and James E. Dorn, and by sisters, Ora Dorn Gavan, Sarah Dorn Lochra and Eva Dorn Farrington. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Dorn Pitts (JD) of Nashville, TN, his devoted wife of 62 years, Betty Jo Merchant Dorn, their two children, Gerald W. Dorn, II (Deborah) of Cincinnati, OH, Karen Dorn Clymer (Chuck) of Blythewood, SC, granddaughters, Lisa Dorn (of Gerald, II) and Emily Jackson (Wes) and Sarah Lemmond (of Karen) and special friend and neighbor, Perry Thompson. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Business, Mr. Dorn joined the US Navy where he served as a naval aviator for 20 years, including distinguished service in Vietnam. He was awarded dual Mater's degrees in Business and Public Administration and served as the first Administrator for Greenwood County. After retiring, he received local note as a thespian and national recognition as a wood sculptor, with works placed in private and corporate collections throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. A celebration of Mr. Dorn's life will be held at 2PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel where Betty Jo and family will receive friends immediately following the service. Those desiring may make memorials to Greenwood Genetic Center, 101 Gregor Mendel Cir., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Dorn family.
Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019