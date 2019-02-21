Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald Floyd COLUMBIA - Gerald Daniel Floyd, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. At Gerald's strict request, no funeral service is planned. Private burial will be in Lake City Memorial Park. Born and reared on a tobacco farm near Lake City, he was a son of the late Carl and Lillie Thigpen Floyd. He earned a B.A. in English and a Master's degree in English Education at the University of South Carolina. He taught English for five years at A.C. Flora High School and 38 years at Dreher High School, serving as chairman of the department for several years and secretary of the South Carolina Council of Teachers of English. He was voted "Teacher of the Year" four times at Dreher High School and "Best Teacher in Columbia" twice by the readers of The State newspaper. An accomplished actor and vocalist, he played more than 60 roles in theatrical productions at Trustus Theatre, Town Theatre, Workshop Theatre, Columbia College, USC, Columbia Lyric Theatre, Act One Theatre and Opera at USC. His favorite roles included Amos (Mr. Cellophane) in "Chicago", Richard Henry Lee in "1776" and Modern Major General in "The Pirates of Penzance". He sang several years with the Columbia Choral Society, Palmetto MasterSingers and Carolina Chorale. Through the years he sang with several church choirs. In recent years he was an active member of Washington Street United Methodist Church, where he sang in the adult choir. For several years he served as president of the Evening Music Club. Since retirement from teaching, he continued his community involvement by working part-time at Dunbar Funeral Home, writing theater reviews for The State and supervising student teachers at the University of South Carolina. By the time Gerald retired from teaching, he had taught thousands of students during the administration of seven different principals. One of them - Arlie Whittinghill - observed that if all teachers "did their jobs the way Gerald Floyd did his, there would have been no need for administrators like me. I could have gone fishing much earlier!" Another - Christine Webb - remembered Gerald's many talents and "his willingness to do whatever it took to make Dreher a special place for students. He could teach all types of students and was loved by all of them." Rae McPherson described him as a "Master Teacher" and felt fortunate to have had an opportunity to work directly with him. A teacher, a raconteur, a cook, a gardener, an actor/singer and an ardent Gamecock fan, Gerald Floyd wore many hats and wore all of them so well with style. A gifted storyteller, he infused each of his classes with entertaining anecdotes that his students would never forget. Almost every day, he amused his colleagues with a "Gerald joke" or story that no one else even if he tried could ever tell as well. Floyd's students remember him as a masterful teacher. The theater community remembers him as a fine comic actor. Many families remember him as a genial limousine driver at Dunbar Funeral Home. But even more remember him as a most loyal friend, one who never forgot a birthday, who always memorialized the significant moments in others' lives both their successes and their sorrows. A chef with a green thumb, he brought friends flowers from his own garden and hosted the best and most delectable and diverting dinner parties in town. He lived a full and happy life and touched so many other lives along the way. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know him will miss his tireless energy, his stories, his laughter, his inimitable sense of humor and all of his thoughtful acts of kindness for many years to come. Surviving are his sisters, Marjorie F. Gohlich and her husband, Edward, of Dewey, AZ, and Helen F. Nettles and her husband, Davis, of Moncks Corner, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many friends, former students and colleagues. He was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin L. Floyd, and sisters, Elise F. Ward and Janet F. Ayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Fund or the Soup Cellar at Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St., Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

