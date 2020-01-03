Gerald Geddings CAMDEN - Graveside funeral services to celebrate the life of George Gerald Geddings, 82, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Elizabeth Nance Coker will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 1520 Mill Street, Camden, SC 29020. Gerald died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born in Sumter, SC, the son of the late George Calvin Geddings and Ida Hudson Geddings. Gerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrtle Rabon Geddings; daughters, Susan Geddings Porter, of Collins, GA, Karen Geddings Dailey (Kevin) of Camden, SC; grandchildren, Paul Bryant Parker (Samantha), Kevin Brandon Dailey, Lindsay Tyler Dailey; great grandchildren, Paul Bryant Parker, Jr., Matthew Small, Mason Vincent Parker, Chase Alexander Dailey, Oliva Tyler Dailey, Emerson Lee Dailey; sisters, Jeanette King (Ferrell) of Camden, SC, Sandra Laney (Benny) of Camden, SC, Marilyn Reser of Camden, SC, Marcia Geddings, of Camden, SC; brothers Lavern Geddings (Betty) of Camden, SC and Allen Geddings (Patricia) of Camden, SC. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Geddings family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020