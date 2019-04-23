Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Massingill. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Massingill COLUMBIAGerald Massingill, age 81, passed away April 18th, 2019 in Columbia, SC. He was born in Easley, SC on May 3rd, 1937 to Ray and Susie Merck Massingill. He lost his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Seitzinger Massingill on Sept 13th, 2018. Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Janet Massingill and Brenda Leno; grandsons, Steven Leno and wife, Kathryn, Kyle Thames and wife, Danielle; and great grandson, Kolton Thames; his sisters, Audrey Rogers, Shirley Clontz, Barbara Aiken, Judy Burdine and Sally Swartz; a brother, Donnie; and his beloved companion cat, Juney. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Capell and Kathleen Johnson; and brothers, Ray Lewis, William Ralph, Jackie and Marshall. Gerald was proud to serve 21 years in the US Army. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War and earned several medals and badges. After retiring he managed the NCO club at Fort Jackson. He was also a warehouse supervisor with several beer distributors. He loved spending time with his beloved cat, Juney, playing golf, working and sitting in his yard where he was known as the personal neighborhood watch. He was a huge Clemson tiger fan. He relaxed with his adult coloring and enjoyed sharing his beautiful pictures. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park with full military honors. The family requests memorials be made to Pawmetto Lifeline for the Boots in Service program that will help care for pets of veterans should they need medical attention away from home. Memorials can be made online

