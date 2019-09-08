Gerald McLaw "Woody" Kaiser

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald McLaw "Woody" Kaiser.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gerald "Woody" McLaw Kaiser WOODSTOCK, GA - Gerald "Woody" McLaw Kaiser, 81, of Woodstock, GA passed away on September 3rd. Woody was born on 1/27/38 in St. Matthews, SC to the late Lola and Houston Kaiser. Woody retired from Bellsouth and is a Clemson man. His cherished family and friends will miss his caring, sportsmanship, guidance and unique sense of humor. Woody leaves behind his wife, Sarah; son, Gerald & wife, Angie; daughter, Michele; "PT's" grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Cameron & Carson; sisters, Harriett Bedard, Rhoda Jones & Patricia Hickman. Woody was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; brothers, Bob, Junior & Curly. Memorial service is Wednesday, 9/11 at 2 pm at Canton First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHA at heart.org
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.