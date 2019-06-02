Gerald Evans Moore LEXINGTON Gerald Evans Moore, better known as "Jerry", met his Maker on May 29, 2019. Jerry was quite the character in life and his humor remained intact almost to the end. Jerry was born January 7, 1940 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Roland Humphries Moore and Sarah Roberta Hyatt Moore. He attended Eau Claire High School and The University of South Carolina. He was married in 1960 to Elizabeth Fair Barwick, but was preceded in death by her in 1986. Together they have two surviving children, Valerie Moore Sammons (Mike) of Virginia Beach and David Anthony Moore (Elizabeth Catoe) of Pelion. In 1987 Jerry married Janis V. Rudisill, and they resided in Lexington, SC until his death. Her children, Donna Kersey (Jim), Guy Rudisill (Sheila), and Darryl Rudisill (Audrey) were brought in to the fold. Collectively, Janis and Jerry have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with two more expected soon. Jerry worked at Allied Signal for many years until his retirement in 1988, and was the founder of Professional Tree Service which remains in operation today under the proprietorship of his son, David. Jerry was also a veteran of the SC National Guard and helped establish the Roundhill Community Volunteer Fire Department. He was a faithful member of Lexington Baptist, Roundhill Baptist, and Red Bank Baptist Churches successively, where he remained active participating in local mission projects for the elderly and home bound. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Susan R. Moore; brothers, Eugene (Lauree), Ray, Richard (Carolyn), and Eric (Edna), and brothers-in-law, Allen (Lynda) and Steve Barwick. He was predeceased by a sister, Nicole R. Mixon (Wilson); brother, Mike (Charlotte) and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Blue Barwick, Ann Barwick, and Joan Dubose Moore. He also has many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends whose lives he touched. He was a force to be reckoned with...and we were all the better for knowing him. A memorial service is planned for friends and family to gather in celebration of his life on June 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM, at Center Pointe Community Church, 6119 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington, SC 29073. We invite everyone to come and share a story or two. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 2, 2019