Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. Polinsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald R. Polinsky HOLLYWOOD, FL Gerald Rudman Polinsky, 89, formerly of Columbia, passed away on April 13, 2020, in Hollywood, FL, with his beloved wife, Arline, at his side. Born in St. Louis on October 14, 1930, he was the son of Helen and Simon Polinsky and little brother to Nathan Polinsky and Dorothy Polinsky Jasper, all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joanna Berens of Hollywood, FL; sons-in-law, David Johnson and Eli Berens; and grandsons, Michael and Eric Johnson and Samuel Berens. "Jerry" was infused with a lifelong desire to learn and to educate. A graduate of Washington University with a Ph.D. in history from St. Louis University, he began his nearly-60-year career in education by returning to his alma mater, University City High School, to teach history and geography. His passion for making a difference led him to Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, then to Voorhees College in Denmark, SCprompting his move to Columbiaand finally to Morris College in Sumter, where he worked closely with top administrators to improve the operations and educational level of the college. He also worked as a consultant for many other historically black colleges throughout the south. His work fueled him, and he didn't stop until age 83, going regularly to his campus office right up to the day he and Arline moved to Florida to retire. Theirs was a love story for the ages, as he was smitten from the moment he met her and remained devoted to her throughout their 64 years of marriage. His creative and humorous annual valentines to her were legendary within the family, and he was holding her hand near the end, as they lay side by side in hospital beds, trying to beat the coronavirus. Her battle ended only hours after his did, and now they are together again, making it possible for him to forever regale her with his clever puns, update her on current affairs, and offer historical context for any eventas he always did. He enjoyed bringing history to life and, along with Arline, was a charter member of the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina. Jerry relished time spent with his family, whether it was simple moments like teaching his grandsons how to play horseshoes in the backyard or grand events like taking the whole crew on a trip to Mexico. He always said there was no place he'd rather be than with his family. And he loved music, spending much of his time playing the piano. He was a self-taught pianist and did not know how to read music, but he developed his own unique keyboard style that he said was inspired by Erroll Garner. He also loved to travel, and when his daughters were young, there were countless family road trips, with stops along the way to visit historical sites and take photographs of him standing in front of welcome signs at state boarders. In his later years, he traveled the world with Arline, visiting an array of countries that included China, Russia, and Israel. Now he is off on his final journeywith his favorite traveling companion at his side. Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will be held in Columbia on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. It can be viewed via a live stream on the Dunbar Funeral Home Devine Facebook site. Memorial donations can be made to the United Negro College Fund (

Gerald R. Polinsky HOLLYWOOD, FL Gerald Rudman Polinsky, 89, formerly of Columbia, passed away on April 13, 2020, in Hollywood, FL, with his beloved wife, Arline, at his side. Born in St. Louis on October 14, 1930, he was the son of Helen and Simon Polinsky and little brother to Nathan Polinsky and Dorothy Polinsky Jasper, all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joanna Berens of Hollywood, FL; sons-in-law, David Johnson and Eli Berens; and grandsons, Michael and Eric Johnson and Samuel Berens. "Jerry" was infused with a lifelong desire to learn and to educate. A graduate of Washington University with a Ph.D. in history from St. Louis University, he began his nearly-60-year career in education by returning to his alma mater, University City High School, to teach history and geography. His passion for making a difference led him to Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, then to Voorhees College in Denmark, SCprompting his move to Columbiaand finally to Morris College in Sumter, where he worked closely with top administrators to improve the operations and educational level of the college. He also worked as a consultant for many other historically black colleges throughout the south. His work fueled him, and he didn't stop until age 83, going regularly to his campus office right up to the day he and Arline moved to Florida to retire. Theirs was a love story for the ages, as he was smitten from the moment he met her and remained devoted to her throughout their 64 years of marriage. His creative and humorous annual valentines to her were legendary within the family, and he was holding her hand near the end, as they lay side by side in hospital beds, trying to beat the coronavirus. Her battle ended only hours after his did, and now they are together again, making it possible for him to forever regale her with his clever puns, update her on current affairs, and offer historical context for any eventas he always did. He enjoyed bringing history to life and, along with Arline, was a charter member of the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina. Jerry relished time spent with his family, whether it was simple moments like teaching his grandsons how to play horseshoes in the backyard or grand events like taking the whole crew on a trip to Mexico. He always said there was no place he'd rather be than with his family. And he loved music, spending much of his time playing the piano. He was a self-taught pianist and did not know how to read music, but he developed his own unique keyboard style that he said was inspired by Erroll Garner. He also loved to travel, and when his daughters were young, there were countless family road trips, with stops along the way to visit historical sites and take photographs of him standing in front of welcome signs at state boarders. In his later years, he traveled the world with Arline, visiting an array of countries that included China, Russia, and Israel. Now he is off on his final journeywith his favorite traveling companion at his side. Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will be held in Columbia on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. It can be viewed via a live stream on the Dunbar Funeral Home Devine Facebook site. Memorial donations can be made to the United Negro College Fund ( give.uncf.org ) or the Columbia Jewish Film Festival, c/o Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive, Columbia, SC, 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close