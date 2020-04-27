Gerald Reeves Sr. Lugoff, SC - Gerald Archie Reeves, Sr., 84, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Camden, SC, he was the son of the late Archie and Cora Branham Reeves. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army, a graduate of Wofford, and a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He retired from the SC State Dept. of Labor. He is survived by his daughter, Regina R. Kirkland (Richard) of Lugoff; son, Gerald A. "Jerry" Reeves, Jr. (Suzanne) of Camden; and grandchildren, Tyler Anne Kirkland, Megan Annette Kirkland, and Gerald Michael Reeves. Gerald was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lillian Mickle Reeves; and brother, Michael Reeves. The family graveside service will be private. Memorials may be made to Thiel Myer Animal Shelter, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020, or Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Reeves family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com .
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2020