Gerald Mathias Roof LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Gerald Mathias Roof, 63, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to a . Mr. Roof was born May 26, 1956 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a son of the late Clyde and Corene Corley Roof. He was an avid outdoorsman and an avid gardener. Everyone knew Gerald by his unique laugh. Mr. Roof is survived by his wife, Sharon Waites Roof of Lexington; brother, Brent Roof (Lynn) of Lexington; sister, Deborah Kyzer (Dick) of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Cathy Corley (Robert) and Cindy Taylor, both of Chester; nieces, Amanda Corley, Nikki Kyzer; nephews, Craig Taylor, Kevin Kyzer, Tanner Roof; grand-niece, Layla Cochran and his beloved cat, Belle Belle. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 8, 2019