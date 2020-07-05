1/
Gerald Willard Wingard
Gerald Willard Wingard WILMINGTON, NC Gerald Willard Wingard passed away June 27, 2020, at the age of 96. Mr. Wingard is survived by his step-daughter, Jennifer Jumper Kitchens (Tracey) of Wilmington, NC; his sister, Mary Ann Cumalander (Bill) of Mauldin, SC; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, Chick Bates (Wyman), and Emily I. Metts (Larry); and step-niece and nephew. Mr. Wingard was predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years, Jerri M. Wingard. He was additionally preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Ann Corley Wingard and their children, Susan W. Latimer (Ben), Gerald Michael Wingard (Heather), and Frank S. Wingard; brothers, Hammond, Sam, Donald; brother-in-law, Clyburn Metts (Delle). Mr. Wingard was born in Lexington, SC, to the late Mary W. and G. Willard Wingard. He was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC, and enjoyed caring for others throughout his life. He proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He retired from SCE&G following a 35-year career. Aside from his love of Lake Murray, he was an avid gardener, beekeeper, cook, hunter, woodworker, and Clemson Tiger sports fan. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 1430 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072 or charity of choice. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff of The Kempton, Paraclay Way, and The Commons (many angels on earth), Always Good Home Care Company and individual caregivers, Barbara, Zandra, Joselia, Geraldine, Angie, and many others. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
