Geraldine B. Stephens COLUMBIA - Our Lord and Savior called Sister Geraldine B. Stephens home September 7, 2019. Geraldine Boyd Stephens born, July 10, 1925, to the proud parents of Ezekiel Boyd and Pansy Scoville of Orangeburg, SC. Mrs. Stephens was educated at Felton Laboratory School, and South Carolina State College. She was employed at State Park Health Center as a nursing assistant for 25 years until her retirement. Ms. Stephens was a member of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 70 years, Mr. Johnnie Stephens; sisters, Alethia Boyd Cummings, Juanita Boyd-Cooper, Verdelle Boyd-Jones, and Carol B. Boyd; children, Vivian (Albert) Thompson, Allyson (Alvin) McMichael, Perry (Patricia) Stephens and Theodore H. Stephens; ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The homegoing service for Geraldine Stephens will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019