Geraldine T. (Dina) Couch COLUMBIA Geraldine T. (Dina) Couch, 81, of Columbia, SC went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1937 in Macon, GA to the late Clarence and Miriam Turner. Geraldine was raised by her grandmother, Flossie Turner until she was eight years old. After graduating from Columbia High School, Geraldine worked for Southern Bell for eight years. She enjoyed sewing and traveling to the beach. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Couch and her dog, Dutch. Geraldine was preceded in death by her Yorkie, Dutch. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Shandon Baptist Church from 10:00 am until 11:00am. A funeral service will immediately follow in the sanctuary with Pastor Dennis Banks officiating with assistance from, Rick Hurst and Bob Reese. Mrs. Couch will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

