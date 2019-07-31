Geraldine Heming COLUMBIA A funeral service for Geraldine Heming, 70, will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Eau Claire Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Ms. Heming passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Maurice Frank Heming, Sr. and Edna Mae Hollenshead Heming. Ms. Heming was a member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church where she was very active serving as a kindergarten assistant and in the nursery. She helped raise her siblings and nieces and nephews and was active on the prayer chain. She enjoyed caring for others. Surviving are her siblings, Linda Heming (Wes North) of Columbia, Josephine Silvers of Columbia, Loretta Heming Holas (Dave) of Lexington, James Heming (Debbie) of Camden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 31, 2019