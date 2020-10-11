1/1
Geraldine McIlwain
1943 - 2020
Geraldine Jones McIlwain
August 31, 1943 - October 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Geraldine Jones McIlwain. Born in Estill, SC on August 31, 1943 and passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020.
She was a loving wife of the late Reverend William McIlwain, proud mother of four children, and grandmother of 14, and one great-grandson. Grew up in Estill, SC with her mother and three siblings, she received a Bachelor's degree from Benedict College in 1966; and was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She taught 1st grade for 40 years in Swansea, SC, where she retired. Surviving are: her children, Selenda (Darryn) Nichols, Roddy (Chalena) McIlwain, Anthony Elinah) McIlwain, and Adrian (Tanisha) McIlwain; a sister, Bertha Vaughn; two brothers, Johnny Jones and Harold Jones; fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Geraldine McIlwain to Beyond Out Walls, Inc., Charleston, SC. (a scholarship fund is being established to reward deserving students to help further their collegiate education).



Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
