Geraldine Metz LEXINGTON Geraldine Metz, 67, wife of the late Larry R. Metz, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1952 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to the late Geraldine Lucille Hatch. She retired after 33 years from Aiken County School District and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Lexington. Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Mary Rena Metz and Jennifer Ann Tuladhar (Rajiv); one half-brother, Rev. John Hamilton; four grandchildren, Kenneth, Emily, Madison and Nathan Freeman. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Jimmy and Danny Hamilton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Lexington. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Lexington Memorial Gardens. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019