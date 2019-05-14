Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Geralene McCombs Wilson IRMO - Geralene McCombs Wilson, 84, of Irmo, the wife of the late James "Don" Wilson, Jr., passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1934 in Guilford, North Carolina to the late Fulton Brice McCombs and Lola Marie Lackey McCombs. She was a seamstress for many years with Scollon Productions. Geralene is survived by two daughters, Sharon Wilson and Chyrell W. Sipes (Ricky); two sons, Ronnie "Gruder" Wilson (Kelley) and Chris Wilson (Wanda); one sister, Jean Turner (Ken); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by a son, Michael A. Wilson; a grandson, Shawn Wilson; four sisters and five brothers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Robert Malanuk and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Geralene McCombs Wilson IRMO - Geralene McCombs Wilson, 84, of Irmo, the wife of the late James "Don" Wilson, Jr., passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1934 in Guilford, North Carolina to the late Fulton Brice McCombs and Lola Marie Lackey McCombs. She was a seamstress for many years with Scollon Productions. Geralene is survived by two daughters, Sharon Wilson and Chyrell W. Sipes (Ricky); two sons, Ronnie "Gruder" Wilson (Kelley) and Chris Wilson (Wanda); one sister, Jean Turner (Ken); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by a son, Michael A. Wilson; a grandson, Shawn Wilson; four sisters and five brothers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Robert Malanuk and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close