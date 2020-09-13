Gerlinde "Linda" Anna Clegg COLUMBIA - Linda Clegg, widow of Richard Walter Clegg Sr., passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Columbia. Linda was born July 10, 1929 in Czechoslovak to Henry and Anna Langl. As a child, Linda, her sister, Isle and her parents were forced to flee their home at the start of World War II. They fled to Germany as her grandparents settled in Bavaria. Linda enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved to draw, paint, knit, crochet and embroider and was great with crossword puzzles. She loved traveling, especially around the state with Caughman Park Seniors. She was very thoughtful and kind by leaving daily snacks for her mail and newspaper carriers. Linda loved sending letters of appreciation to people who were very helpful to her, no matter how great or small. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister and brother-in-law, Isle and Ehrfried Sattler; and her best friends, Brigitte and Eugene Keller. Those left to cherish her memory include her godchildren, Loretta Marshall (Steven) and their children, Katrina, Jeremy, Gerald Keller (Gloria); Donald Keller (Deborah) and son, Austin, all of Michigan; special friends, Irma Santana, Cassandra Rush (Thomas), Kathy Mathis, Wanda Porter and Vaugh Reddie; caregivers, Ruthie Hall and son, Louis Jr. Special thanks to Life Care Center of Columbia, especially the CNA's and nurses, for the care provided to Linda during her stay there and a heartfelt thanks for all the acts of kindness and love shown during this difficult time. May God continue to bless you richly. Also special thanks to Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, for your professionalism, care and understanding. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, # 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com