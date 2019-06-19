Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Derrick Metze. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Derrick Metze COLUMBIA Gertrude Derrick Metze, 96, of Columbia, memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Luthern Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Officiating will be The Reverend Paul Aebischer. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service in the Reception Room at the church. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church General Fund, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and/or Lutheran Hospice, 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, SC 29036. Born in White Rock, SC on September 26, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Willie Leroy Derrick and Leila Pelle Derrick Lockhart. Gertrude was a graduate of Irmo High School and South Carolina State School of Nursing. She was retired as Director of Nursing, James F. Byrnes Medical Surgical Services for South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Mrs. Metze was a member of Ebenezer Luthern Church where she enjoyed many years of volunteer work. She also was a member of WELCA, New Generation. Surviving are her children; son, James L. Metze (Catherine) of Charlotte, NC: and daughter, Diane M. Oliver (Pete) of Lexington, grandchildren; Victoria Agop, Jonathan Meetze, Andrew Looney (Brenna) and Melissa Kolb (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott Agop, James Metze, Jacklin, Madison, Cameron and Anderson Looney, Leila James and Silas Kolb. Mrs. Metze was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 69 years, James Elbert Metze; sister, Cora Derrick Grice and brothers, Jack F. Derrick and Willie R. Derrick, Jr.

Gertrude Derrick Metze COLUMBIA Gertrude Derrick Metze, 96, of Columbia, memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Luthern Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Officiating will be The Reverend Paul Aebischer. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service in the Reception Room at the church. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church General Fund, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and/or Lutheran Hospice, 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, SC 29036. Born in White Rock, SC on September 26, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Willie Leroy Derrick and Leila Pelle Derrick Lockhart. Gertrude was a graduate of Irmo High School and South Carolina State School of Nursing. She was retired as Director of Nursing, James F. Byrnes Medical Surgical Services for South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Mrs. Metze was a member of Ebenezer Luthern Church where she enjoyed many years of volunteer work. She also was a member of WELCA, New Generation. Surviving are her children; son, James L. Metze (Catherine) of Charlotte, NC: and daughter, Diane M. Oliver (Pete) of Lexington, grandchildren; Victoria Agop, Jonathan Meetze, Andrew Looney (Brenna) and Melissa Kolb (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott Agop, James Metze, Jacklin, Madison, Cameron and Anderson Looney, Leila James and Silas Kolb. Mrs. Metze was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 69 years, James Elbert Metze; sister, Cora Derrick Grice and brothers, Jack F. Derrick and Willie R. Derrick, Jr. Published in The State on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close