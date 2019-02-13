Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gertrude Bultman Elliott EASTOVER - Gertrude Bultman Elliott, died at home on February 11, 2019 following over 35 years of battling Multiple Sclerosis and more recently Bell's Palsy. "Gerte" as she was known to all who knew her was the daughter of the late William Burgess Bultman and Mollie Lambert Bultman of Columbia. She was born on June 8, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gerte was predeceased by her identical twin sister, Margaret Bultman Ridgeway, and two brothers, Robert Brennan Bultman and Wilhelm Neal Bultman. Gerte is survived by her husband of 70 years, Thomas E. Elliott, and together they had four sons, the late Robert Cone Elliott (1989) (Kathy), Thomas E. Elliott, Jr. (Dianna), Stevens B. Elliott (Pam), and Lyon Lambert Elliott (Anna). She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Christopher Stevens Elliott (Jenny), B. Reynolds Elliott (Lindsay), Mollie Elliott Riley (Kellen), R. Sherlock Elliott (Paola), Maggie E. Lumpkin (Jody), Thomas "Ted" E. Elliott, III, William "Bill" Burgess Elliott, Wilhelm W. Elliott. She was also survived by nine great- grandchildren; Lila P. Elliott, Lucy and Benjamin Elliott (twins), Charles K. Riley, and C. Rogers Elliott, Gabrielle Elliott, Harriet Elliott, Simon Lumpkin, and Theodore Lumpkin. While raising her four children, Gerte worked alongside her husband Tom, at their open-air market, Elliott's on Devine at 4612 Devine Street. After electing her husband to the South Carolina Legislature in 1958, she concentrated on being a wife and mother after moving to Eastover, South Carolina. She was active in Tom's political life, and was the matron of the Eastover Farm, raising horses, hogs, chickens, and maintaining a yearly vegetable garden that rendered a prolific harvest. After moving to Eastover, Gerte worked at Olympia and Crayton Middle School as Attendance Secretary. Gerte also served many years as the President of the Eastover Garden Club. As her Multiple Sclerosis worsened, her body slowly lost its mobility. Over the last decade, she was confined to a wheel chair with the ability to use only her pinky finger on her right hand to drive her chair. She maintained her good spirit, never complaining of her plight in life. She made the best of what life gave her. Until the end, her concern was for others, and though she lost her fight with the inevitable, she battled to the end, never compromising her awareness or her dignity. A special thanks from the family goes to Gerte's three caretakers, Reta House, Loretta Goodwin, and Beverly Phillips. Also, to Palmetto Richland Hospice for their professionalism. Thanks are also extended to Kenny Scott, a caring neighbor, and Elizabeth Wilson, Tom's daughter, for her devoted assistance. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Following the burial, friends will be received at the home of Gerte's niece, Anna Marie Plyler, 2116 Woodmere Drive, Columbia, SC 29204 Memories may be shared at

Gertrude Bultman Elliott EASTOVER - Gertrude Bultman Elliott, died at home on February 11, 2019 following over 35 years of battling Multiple Sclerosis and more recently Bell's Palsy. "Gerte" as she was known to all who knew her was the daughter of the late William Burgess Bultman and Mollie Lambert Bultman of Columbia. She was born on June 8, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gerte was predeceased by her identical twin sister, Margaret Bultman Ridgeway, and two brothers, Robert Brennan Bultman and Wilhelm Neal Bultman. Gerte is survived by her husband of 70 years, Thomas E. Elliott, and together they had four sons, the late Robert Cone Elliott (1989) (Kathy), Thomas E. Elliott, Jr. (Dianna), Stevens B. Elliott (Pam), and Lyon Lambert Elliott (Anna). She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Christopher Stevens Elliott (Jenny), B. Reynolds Elliott (Lindsay), Mollie Elliott Riley (Kellen), R. Sherlock Elliott (Paola), Maggie E. Lumpkin (Jody), Thomas "Ted" E. Elliott, III, William "Bill" Burgess Elliott, Wilhelm W. Elliott. She was also survived by nine great- grandchildren; Lila P. Elliott, Lucy and Benjamin Elliott (twins), Charles K. Riley, and C. Rogers Elliott, Gabrielle Elliott, Harriet Elliott, Simon Lumpkin, and Theodore Lumpkin. While raising her four children, Gerte worked alongside her husband Tom, at their open-air market, Elliott's on Devine at 4612 Devine Street. After electing her husband to the South Carolina Legislature in 1958, she concentrated on being a wife and mother after moving to Eastover, South Carolina. She was active in Tom's political life, and was the matron of the Eastover Farm, raising horses, hogs, chickens, and maintaining a yearly vegetable garden that rendered a prolific harvest. After moving to Eastover, Gerte worked at Olympia and Crayton Middle School as Attendance Secretary. Gerte also served many years as the President of the Eastover Garden Club. As her Multiple Sclerosis worsened, her body slowly lost its mobility. Over the last decade, she was confined to a wheel chair with the ability to use only her pinky finger on her right hand to drive her chair. She maintained her good spirit, never complaining of her plight in life. She made the best of what life gave her. Until the end, her concern was for others, and though she lost her fight with the inevitable, she battled to the end, never compromising her awareness or her dignity. A special thanks from the family goes to Gerte's three caretakers, Reta House, Loretta Goodwin, and Beverly Phillips. Also, to Palmetto Richland Hospice for their professionalism. Thanks are also extended to Kenny Scott, a caring neighbor, and Elizabeth Wilson, Tom's daughter, for her devoted assistance. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Following the burial, friends will be received at the home of Gerte's niece, Anna Marie Plyler, 2116 Woodmere Drive, Columbia, SC 29204 Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close