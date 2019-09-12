Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Trudy E. Senn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude "Trudy" E. Senn IRMO - A Funeral Service for Gertrude "Trudy" E. Senn, 82, of Irmo will be held at 12 noon, Friday, September 13, 2019, in Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with visitation to follow before the funeral. The interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Deacon Jim Atkinson, with Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, will officiate. Trudy was born in Lake City, SC on July 12, 1937, to the late Henry Clyde Mc Cutcheon, Sr. and Emma Jane Casselman McCutcheon. She passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Trudy was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, since the early 1980s. Trudy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, step-mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. Survived by, her loving husband of 42 yrs., Hugh C. Senn, Sr.; son, Donald W. Childers; step-children, Larry Senn (Kay), Karen Bailey (Ron), Sharon Crews, Kenneth Senn (Michele), Gerald Senn, Donald Senn (CP), Donna VelDink (Phillip), and Hugh Senn, Jr. (Lynn); grandchildren, Christina Cassady (Brian), and Kimberly Dawn Childers, along with 13 other grandchildren residing in Florida; also numerous great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Trudy was preceded in death besides her parents; sons, David & Dennis Childers; sister, Shirley along with 2 half-sisters; brothers, Leroy, Richard, Clyde, Jr. along with 4 half-brothers; granddaughter, Candace "Candy" Nichols. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, donate online to:

