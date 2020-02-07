Ginger Ann Bagwell Douglas (1951 - 2020)
Obituary
Ginger Ann Bagwell Douglas ELGIN - Ginger Ann Bagwell Douglas, 69, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Easley, SC on March 10, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Bagwell and Virginia Waldrop Bagwell. Mrs. Douglas was a strong, resilient person who loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She had a wonderful personality and never met a stranger. She was loved by all who knew her and most importantly, she loved them too, especially her family. Mrs. Douglas was a devoted and loving mother who created many special memories such as Black Friday and annual plant shopping trips with her daughter, Melissa. Before her retirement, she worked as a manager for Correll Insurance Group, overseeing Homeowners and Supervised Commercial Lines. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, MSG Gilford W. Douglas, US Army (Ret.); daughter, Melissa Gale Douglas; a sister, Sheila Liptak; along with numerous friends. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Douglas will be held at 1:30 o'clock, Sunday, February 9th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38015. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020
