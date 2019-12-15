Girlie Jones COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Mrs. Girlie Jones will be held 9:00 am Monday, December 16, 2019 at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Dr. Pamela (Stephen) Seda Cornelius Jones, and Jay (Philana) Jones; grandchildren, Candace (Roshan Selvaratnam) Seda, Erika Seda, Stephanie Seda, and Justin Seda; sisters: Geraldine Liggins, Virgie Williams, and Judy Davis; aunts: Virginia Uzzle and Velma Addison; 12 nieces and nephews; a host of devoted relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019