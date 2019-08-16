Gladys Butler Goforth

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Dr. Gladys Butler Goforth COLUMBIA Funeral services for Dr. Gladys Butler Goforth will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street, with entombment to follow in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The Ivy Beyond the Wall Service of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be held Friday afternoon beginning 5:30 p.m. with a family visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her children, Chandra Goforth (Nat) Irvin, Arthur W. (Vanessa) Goforth, III, and Ivy R. Goforth; sister, Esther Ruth Butler Sims; brother, Alphonzo Perry Butler; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other loving relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Arthur W. and Gladys Goforth Scholarship Fund at Benedict College, Columbia, SC. Dr. Goforth's full obituary and life story may be found at www.leevy.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019
